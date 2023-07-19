Criminal Law: Possession with Intent to Distribute-Upward Variance-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

Staff Report//July 19, 2023







Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following his guilty plea to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. The district court granted the government’s motion for a Guidelines range reduction based on defendant’s substantial assistance to authorities. However, the district court ultimately varied the Guidelines range upward, stating that the base offense level for fentanyl was too low, as it was a more dangerous drug than other controlled substances with higher Guidelines ranges, such as heroin or methamphetamine. On appeal, defendant argued that the district court impermissibly varied upward based on its policy disagreement with the Guidelines.

Where district courts were permitted to vary from the Guidelines based on its policy disagreements, there was no abuse of discretion in varying upward in defendant’s case where it tied that disagreement to the aggravating circumstances of defendant’s offense.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Cortez (MLW No. 80198/Case No. 22-3161 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Gruender, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Arkansas, Brooks, J. (Craig Lambert, of Heber Springs, AR for appellant) (Kimberly Harris, AUSA, of Fort Smith, AR for appellee)

 

