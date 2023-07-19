Marvin Wright dies at age 86

Well-known attorney Marvin E. “Bunky” Wright died on July 14, 2023, in Columbia, according to his obituary. He was 86 years old.

Wright received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1958 and 1964, respectively. In between, he honorably served in the United States Air Force.

Wright was the highest-ranked graduate in his class and was the editor of the University of Missouri Law Review. Following graduation, he practiced law in Cape Girardeau until 1967, when he became assistant general counsel at the University of Missouri. During his tenure, which lasted until 1979, he successfully argued before the Supreme Court of the United States of America.

He spent the next two decades in private practice in Columbia with what would become the law firm of Knight, Ford, Wright, Atwill, Parshall & Baker. During that time, Wright served the needs of countless clients in the Columbia community, often representing individuals without compensation.

In what he considered the honor of his career, Wright once again served the University of Missouri from 1998 to 2008, this time as general counsel.

Outside his private practice and service to the University of Missouri, Wright served as president of the National Association of College and University Attorneys in 1981-82, the Boone County Bar Association in 1990-91 and the Missouri Bar Association in 1997-98. He also served on countless boards and committees.

Wright is survived by his wife, Janet, their children, Randall (Cortney) and Tracey (Mark), and their four grandchildren.

