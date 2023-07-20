Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Failure to Call Firearms Expert

Defendant appealed the denial of his motion to vacate his judgment of sentence, which argued that trial counsel was ineffective for failing to call a firearms expert to support the defense theory.

Where defendant claimed that the gun fired accidentally and trial counsel knew that the state intended to call a firearms expert to show that the shooting was intentional, the failure to call a defense firearms expert to investigate defendant’s claims was unreasonable.

Judgment is reversed, vacated, and remanded for new trial.

Beckett v. State (MLW No. 80209/Case No. WD85222 – 24 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Witt, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Cass County, Collins, J. (Kathryn Marie Merwald, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Karen Louise Kramer, Jefferson City, for respondent)

 

