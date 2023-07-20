Criminal Law: Statutory Sodomy-Preclusion of Defense

Staff Report//July 20, 2023

Criminal Law: Statutory Sodomy-Preclusion of Defense

Staff Report//July 20, 2023

Defendant appealed his conviction for statutory sodomy and child molestation, arguing that the trial court’s rulings prevented him from presenting a fabrication defense. Defendant further argued that the trial court erred in refusing to instruct the jury on the lesser-included offense of second-degree child molestation.

Where the trial court’s evidentiary rulings balanced the victim’s rights against defendant’s ability to present a fabrication defense through cross-examination, there was no abuse of discretion by the trial court.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Robinson (MLW No. 80205/Case No. ED110585 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Dowd, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Ribaudo, J. (Christian Lehmberg, for appellant) (Zeb J. Charlton, for respondent)

 

 

