Domestic Relations: Divorce-Motion to Set Aside Marital Settlement

Plaintiff appealed the denial of his motion to set aside the parties’ marital settlement agreement based on his claim that neither party signed the agreement and the maintenance provision was no longer equitable.

Where plaintiff agreed to the terms of the settlement and judgment in a prior signed memorandum of understanding and later affirmed his agreement during testimony, plaintiff was estopped from attacking the validity of the settlement and judgment.

Judgment is affirmed.

Godara v. Singh (MLW No. 80204/Case No. ED110648 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Dowd, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Hilton, J. (Joseph J. Kodner, for appellant) (Michael P. O’Shea, for respondents)

 

 

