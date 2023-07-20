Domestic Relations: Juvenile Proceeding-Transfer to Adult Court

Defendant appealed the judgment transferring his case to the trial court and certifying defendant to be prosecuted as an adult. Defendant argued that his counsel was ineffective for failing to have him evaluated for competence to stand trial, given defendant’s history of disability and mental illness.

Where defendant’s counsel cross-examined the only witness at the transfer hearing and forcefully argued that defendant would be better served in the juvenile system, defendant could not establish any prejudice from counsel’s performance due to his failure to show any likelihood that he would not have been certified for adult prosecution.

Judgment is affirmed.

In the Interest of: C.R.B. (MLW No. 80208/Case No. WD85433 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Witt, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Johnson County, Teichman, J. (Michael Hill, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (John Joseph Manford, Belton, for respondent)