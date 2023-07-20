Domestic Relations: Termination of Parental Rights-Weight of Evidence

Staff Report//July 20, 2023

Father appealed the trial court’s judgment involuntarily terminating his parental rights to his children, arguing that the trial court’s findings of abandonment and neglect went against the weight of the evidence.

Where father’s appeal merely asked the court to reevaluate the facts without explaining how the trial court’s findings were erroneous, his weight-of-the-evidence challenge failed where there was sufficient evidence showing that father only had limited virtual contact with his children.

Judgment is affirmed.

In the Interest of: E.M.F. (MLW No. 80206/Case Nos. SD37944, SD37945, & SD37946 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Gooch, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Holden, J.

 

