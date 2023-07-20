Employer-Employee:Breach of Duty of Loyalty Appeal of Adequacy of Judgment

Plaintiff appealed the reduction of its punitive damages award. Plaintiff sued a former employee and a competitor for breach of duty of loyalty and tortious interference when the former employee began working for the competitor while still employed by plaintiff. Plaintiff obtained a judgment of $525,000 in compensatory damages and $2.6 million in punitive damages, with post-judgment interest set at 7.5%. The trial court granted less than half the punitive damages awarded by the jury. The Missouri Supreme Court rejected plaintiff’s appeal; following appeal, the trial court ruled that plaintiff forfeited its right to post-judgment interest by unsuccessfully appealing the punitive damages award.

Where the law allowed trial courts to deny post-judgment interest where a judgment creditor unsuccessfully appealed the adequacy of the judgment, there was no abuse of discretion in denying plaintiff post-judgment interest.

Judgment is affirmed.

All Star Awards & Ad Specialties, Inc. v. Halo Branded Solutions (MLW No. 80207/Case No. WD85491 – 24 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ahuja, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Torrence, J. (Brent N. Coverdale, Paula L. Brown, Andrew J. Gerard Lewis, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Douglas M. Weems, Patrick J. McAndrews, Sara A. Fevurly, Kansas City, MO; Lowell D. Pearson, Jefferson City, for respondent)