Employer-Employee:Breach of Duty of Loyalty Appeal of Adequacy of Judgment

Staff Report//July 20, 2023

Home>Courts>Court of Appeals, Western District>

Employer-Employee:Breach of Duty of Loyalty Appeal of Adequacy of Judgment

Employer-Employee:Breach of Duty of Loyalty Appeal of Adequacy of Judgment

Staff Report//July 20, 2023

Plaintiff appealed the reduction of its punitive damages award. Plaintiff sued a former employee and a competitor for breach of duty of loyalty and tortious interference when the former employee began working for the competitor while still employed by plaintiff. Plaintiff obtained a judgment of $525,000 in compensatory damages and $2.6 million in punitive damages, with post-judgment interest set at 7.5%. The trial court granted less than half the punitive damages awarded by the jury. The Missouri Supreme Court rejected plaintiff’s appeal; following appeal, the trial court ruled that plaintiff forfeited its right to post-judgment interest by unsuccessfully appealing the punitive damages award.

Where the law allowed trial courts to deny post-judgment interest where a judgment creditor unsuccessfully appealed the adequacy of the judgment, there was no abuse of discretion in denying plaintiff post-judgment interest.

Judgment is affirmed.

All Star Awards & Ad Specialties, Inc. v. Halo Branded Solutions (MLW No. 80207/Case No. WD85491 – 24 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ahuja, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Torrence, J. (Brent N. Coverdale, Paula L. Brown, Andrew J. Gerard Lewis, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Douglas M. Weems, Patrick J. McAndrews, Sara A. Fevurly, Kansas City, MO; Lowell D. Pearson, Jefferson City, for respondent)

 

Related Content

Domestic Relations: Juvenile Proceeding-Transfer to Adult Court

In the Interest of: C.R.B. (MLW No. 80208/Case No. WD85433 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western Di[...]

July 20, 2023

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Failure to Call Firearms Expert

Beckett v. State (MLW No. 80209/Case No. WD85222 – 24 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, W[...]

July 20, 2023

Unemployment Compensation: Denial of Benefits-Voluntary Departure from Work

Maxwell v. Division of Employment Security (MLW No. 80177/Case No. WD85874 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Ap[...]

July 13, 2023

Torts: Conversion-Punitive Damages

Lewis v. Lewis (MLW No. 80178/Case No. WD85395 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Sut[...]

July 13, 2023

Unemployment Compensation: Dismissal Of Appeal-Timeliness

Fast v. Division of Employment Security (MLW No. 80103/ WD85872 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Weste[...]

June 29, 2023

Real Property: Quiet Title-Adverse Possession-Ejectment

Copper v. Ringen (MLW No. 80104/Case No. WD85620 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, M[...]

June 29, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news