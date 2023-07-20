Real Property: Commercial Lease-Real Estate Taxes

Staff Report//July 20, 2023

Plaintiff appealed the denial of its motion for partial summary judgment and the grant of summary judgment for defendant. Plaintiff argued that the undisputed facts showed that its leased property was separately assessed for real estate tax purposes. Plaintiff further contended that defendant overcharged property taxes under the lease and breached the lease by failing to use best efforts to separately assess plaintiff’s leased premises.

Although plaintiff stipulated that a new tax parcel was created to obtain financing, there was a genuine issue of material fact concerning plaintiff’s knowledge of defendant’s billing practices.

Judgment is reversed and remanded in part and affirmed in part.

Old Navy, LLC v. South Lakeview Plaza I, LLC (MLW No. 80200/Case No. ED111214 – 18 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Hess, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, May, J. (Douglas D. Silvius and Kate E. McKinney, for appellant) (Douglas D. Silvius and Kate E. McKinney, for respondent)

 

