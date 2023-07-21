Settlement reached in fatal rail accident in Illinois

Alan Scher Zagier//July 21, 2023

The family of a 35-year-old Illinois man who was fatally run over by a freight train while working at a chemical company settled a lawsuit for $2 million.

Plaintiff’s attorney Nelson Wolff of Schlichter, Bogard & Denton said Brandon Warnick was riding the side of the forward-most railcar as it switched from the main line onto a sidetrack to enter the chemical facility. As the train rounded a curve in the track, one of two swinging chain-linked gates was seen partially obstructing the track.

Warnick tried to shove the gate out of the way and fell to the ground. The train ran over him and severed his torso.

A security camera captured the incident, Wolff said, as well as footage from the previous day showing a chemical plant employee opening but failing to secure the gate after switching rail cars. Overnight, a storm blew the gate partially over the tracks. One gate remained open, and the crew’s view from the track switch did not clearly show an obstruction.

Wolff said discovery showed that the railroad’s engineer violated federal railroad radio regulations and company safety policy by failing to stop the train before it reached the gates — a violation that would have barred the railroad from asserting comparative fault.

Warnick was not married and had no children. Beneficiaries included his mother, a brother and a sister.

The case settled at mediation a month before a scheduled trial, records provided by Wolff show, with motions for summary judgment and expert challenges pending. Attorneys for the rail and chemical companies did not respond to requests for comment.

$2 million settlement (out of state)

Premises liability

Allocation of fault: 50% to each of the defendants

Venue: Douglas County, Illinois, Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 2021-L5/March 2, 2023

Judge: Richard Broch

Plaintiff’s Experts: Dr. Shipping Bao, Champaign, Illinois (forensic pathologist); Brandon Ogden, Lockwood, Missouri (railroad safety operations)

Defendant’s Experts: Dr. Jane Turner, St. Louis (forensic pathologist); Dr. Wayne Ross, Uwchlan, Pennsylvania (forensic pathologist); Foster Peterson, Atlanta (railroad operations); Brian Weaver, Explico, Novi, Michigan (engineering); Steven Arnd, Failure Analysis, Chicago (accident reconstruction)

Caption: Kathy Warnick, as special administrator and personal representative of the estate of Brandon Warnick v. Confidential

Plaintiff’s Attorneys: Nelson Wolff and Jonathan Jones, Schlichter Bogard & Denton, St. Louis; Andrew Bequette, Tummelson Bryan & Knox, Urbana, Illinois

Defendant’s Attorneys: Confidential

