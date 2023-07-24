Judge gives final OK to T-Mobile data breach settlement

A federal judge on June 29 gave final approval to a $500 million settlement with cellular provider T-Mobile, resolving a series of suits filed in the wake of a giant data breach 2021.

The agreement, which was reached last year, calls for T-Mobile to create a $350 million settlement fund and to spend $150 million upgrading its data security.

The breach occurred when cybercriminals stole the personally identifiable information of approximately 76.6 million current, former and prospective T-Mobile customers. The information included names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, phone numbers and the unique technical identifiers for customers’ phones.

The suit alleged the hackers posted in the information on the dark web, subjecting class members to actual and attempted identity theft and fraud. The multidistrict litigation, which combined dozens of claims across the country in a single action in the Western District of Missouri, alleged T-Mobile was negligent in its handling of customers’ sensitive data and had breached its duty to safeguard it from hackers. T-Mobile did not admit to any wrongdoing.

The settlement allows plaintiffs to be reimbursed for up to $25,000 in out-of-pocket expenses and lost time that is traceable to the T-Mobile data breach. It also allows them to enroll in two years’ worth of identity protection services at no cost and provides restoration services for those facing identity theft.

The agreement also calls for T-Mobile to spend at least $150 million in 2022 and 2023 on data security and related technology.

In approving the settlement, U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes said the identity theft protections and additional security spending in some ways offered a better result than could have been achieved through a trial.

The order came 11 months after Wimes gave preliminary approval to the settlement, and five months after the final approval hearing was held in Kansas City. In an email, Norm Siegel of Stueve Siegel Hanson in Kansas City, one of the lead attorneys for the class, said the judge was simply being diligent in considering final approval and other motions.

“We are obviously very pleased with the final result, and look forward to distributing the class benefits as soon as possible,” he said.

According to Wimes order, the settlement drew objections from some potential claimants who expressed “genuine frustration” with the scope of the benefits, arguing that it was insufficient to hold company responsible and deter future data breaches.

“Such objections are unsurprising coming from consumers whose sensitive personal information was compromised in a criminal data breach. But they are not a basis for this Court to reject the settlement,” the judge wrote, adding that the agreement met the standard of “fair, reasonable, and adequate.”

Wimes also said some plaintiffs objected to the amount of the attorneys’ fee award. The agreement called for a payment of up to 30 percent of the settlement fund. The attorneys, however, sought $78.75 million in fees, which amounted to just 22.5 percent of the cash portion of the fund, or 15.75 percent of the $500 million total. Wimes approved the award, along with $170,845 in expenses and a $2,500 service award for the class representative.

The value of the settlement is second only to the $1.5 billion settlement in 2019 involving a data breach of the credit bureau Equifax, which Siegel also led. According to Wimes’ order, the $350 million T-Mobile settlement fund provides twice as much recovery for the class on a per capita basis than the Equifax settlement did.

$500 million settlement

Business/Commercial

Venue: U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri

Case Number/Date: 4:21-md-03019/June 29, 2023

Judge: Brian C. Wimes

Caption: In Re: T-Mobile Customer Data Security Breach Litigation

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Norm Siegel, Stueve Siegel Hanson, Kansas City; Cari Campen Laufenberg, Keller Rohrback, Seattle, Washington; James J. Pizzirusso, Hausfeld LLP; Washington, D.C., Maureen Brady, McShane & Brady, Kansas City

Defendant’s Attorneys: Kristy McAlister Brown and Donald M. Houser, Alston & Bird, Atlanta, Georgia

