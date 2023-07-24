Supreme Court disbars two Missouri attorneys

The Supreme Court of Missouri disbarred two attorneys for professional misconduct on July 20.

Brian Costello, who was a Kansas City-based attorney at Costello Law Group, was suspended on March 28, 2021, after the Chief Disciplinary Counsel alleged that Costello engaged in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation and failed to keep a client reasonably informed and take reasonable steps to protect a client’s interests upon termination of representation, among other violations of Supreme Court Rule 4.

Following the counsel’s motion for a final order of discipline, Costello did not file an acceptance or rejection of the decision before the June 8, 2023, deadline. As a result, the disciplinary hearing panel’s decision was deemed accepted by the parties, allowing the Court to issue a final order, disbarring Costello.

Patricia Ann Brock Loveland, who was a Neosho-based attorney at Loveland Law Office, knowingly disobeyed an obligation under the rules of a tribunal and failed to act with reasonable diligence and promptness in representing a client, according to the Chief Disciplinary Counsel.

Loveland also failed to tell a client that her conduct was limited by the Rules of Professional Conduct or other laws when the client expected assistance that would not be allowed, the counsel alleged.

Loveland also did not file a timely answer and was disbarred.

Both Costello and Loveland must pay a $2,000.00 fee.

Costello and Loveland could not be reached for comment.