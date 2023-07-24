Supreme Court disbars two Missouri attorneys

Rasmus S. Jorgensen//July 24, 2023

Home>Top News>

Supreme Court disbars two Missouri attorneys

Lawyer concept and attorney symbol or a judge as a person casting a shadow of a justice scale on a wall as a symbol for a legal counselor or barrister and common law or civil law practice with 3D illustration elements.

Depositphotos.com image

Supreme Court disbars two Missouri attorneys

Rasmus S. Jorgensen//July 24, 2023

The Supreme Court of Missouri disbarred two attorneys for professional misconduct on July 20.

Brian Costello, who was a Kansas City-based attorney at Costello Law Group, was suspended on March 28, 2021, after the Chief Disciplinary Counsel alleged that Costello engaged in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation and failed to keep a client reasonably informed and take reasonable steps to protect a client’s interests upon termination of representation, among other violations of Supreme Court Rule 4.

Following the counsel’s motion for a final order of discipline, Costello did not file an acceptance or rejection of the decision before the June 8, 2023, deadline. As a result, the disciplinary hearing panel’s decision was deemed accepted by the parties, allowing the Court to issue a final order, disbarring Costello.

Patricia Ann Brock Loveland, who was a Neosho-based attorney at Loveland Law Office, knowingly disobeyed an obligation under the rules of a tribunal and failed to act with reasonable diligence and promptness in representing a client, according to the Chief Disciplinary Counsel.

Loveland also failed to tell a client that her conduct was limited by the Rules of Professional Conduct or other laws when the client expected assistance that would not be allowed, the counsel alleged.

Loveland also did not file a timely answer and was disbarred.

Both Costello and Loveland must pay a $2,000.00 fee.

Costello and Loveland could not be reached for comment.

s

Related Content

Missouri Supreme Court building

Supreme Court orders attorney general to move ballot initiative forward

Attorney General Andrew Bailey must approve the fiscal note summary completed by the state auditor in connecti[...]

July 20, 2023
The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, in St. Louis

Appeals court reverses medical malpractice defense judgment, orders retrial

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District reversed a defense judgment in favor of an obstetrician and rem[...]

July 20, 2023
Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters

Supreme Court considers battle over ballot initiative

The Supreme Court of Missouri will soon decide how much power the Missouri attorney general has in a specific [...]

July 19, 2023
Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

Corrigan to lead Shook’s St. Louis office

Bill Corrigan, a former judge, one-time president of The Missouri Bar and current deputy attorney general for [...]

July 14, 2023
Gabriel Gore

Legal Limelight: Gabriel Gore, St. Louis Circuit Attorney

A Q&A with Gabriel Gore, who was formally sworn in on May 30 as Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis[...]

July 14, 2023
Judge Mary R. Russell questions an attorney during oral arguments

Russell steps into familiar role as chief justice

Missouri's newest chief justice took office on July 1 with plenty of experience on the job — and several tas[...]

July 13, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news