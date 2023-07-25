22 seek Missouri Supreme Court seat

The Appellate Judicial Commission will interview 22 applicants in August to succeed Judge George W. Draper III on the Missouri Supreme Court.
The applicant pool announced on July 25 includes six women and 16 men. One applicant is a minority. The applicants’ mean age is 47.
The applicants are:
Public interviews are set to begin at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 21 and continue at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at the Supreme Court Building in Jefferson City. After the interviews conclude, the commission plans to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration. Gov. Mike Parson will have 60 days to make the appointment.
Draper, who announced that he will step down on Aug. 4, is one of two judges retiring from the court this year. Judge Patricia Breckenridge will reach mandatory retirement age in October.
