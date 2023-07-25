22 seek Missouri Supreme Court seat

Staff Report//July 25, 2023

Missouri Supreme Court building with flags flying in front

The Missouri Supreme Court building in Jefferson City, Mo. (File photo)

The Appellate Judicial Commission will interview 22 applicants in August to succeed Judge George W. Draper III on the Missouri Supreme Court.

The applicant pool announced on July 25 includes six women and 16 men. One applicant is a minority. The applicants’ mean age is 47.

The applicants are:

  • Thomas C. Albus, a St. Louis County circuit judge
  • Megan B. Benton, a Platte County associate circuit judge
  • Becky J.W. Borthwick, a judge on the Court of Appeals Southern District
  • Kelly C. Broniec, a judge on the Court of Appeals Eastern District
  • Sarah A. Castle, a Jackson County circuit judge
  • Thomas C. Clark II, a judge on the Court of Appeals Eastern District
  • Stephen S. Davis, a partner with True North Law in St. Louis
  • Michael E. Gardner, a judge on the Court of Appeals Eastern District
  • Kenneth R. Garrett III, a Jackson County circuit judge
  • Ginger K. Gooch, a judge on the Court of Appeals Southern District
  • Jack A.L. Goodman, a judge on the Court of Appeals Southern District
  • Jennifer R. Growcock, a judge on the Court of Appeals Southern District
  • Joseph B. Kloecker, an attorney with Kloecker Law in St. Louis
  • Christopher K. Limbaugh, a Cole County associate circuit judge
  • Tony Luetkemeyer, a state senator from Parkville
  • Shaun J. Mackelprang, an assistant attorney general in Jefferson City
  • Jeffery T. McPherson, an appellate attorney at Armstrong Teasdale in St. Louis
  • David E. Roland, director of litigation of the Freedom Center of Missouri
  • Cristian M. Stevens, a judge on the Court of Appeals Eastern District
  • John P. Torbitzky, a judge on the Court of Appeals Eastern District
  • Stanley J. Wallach, a St. Louis County circuit judge
  • Grant W. Wobig, an assistant public defender

Public interviews are set to begin at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 21 and continue at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at the Supreme Court Building in Jefferson City. After the interviews conclude, the commission plans to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration. Gov. Mike Parson will have 60 days to make the appointment.

Draper, who announced that he will step down on Aug. 4, is one of two judges retiring from the court this year. Judge Patricia Breckenridge will reach mandatory retirement age in October.

RELATED: 

Supreme Shuffle: Missouri’s high court prepares to change two judges at once

