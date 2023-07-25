22 seek Missouri Supreme Court seat

The Appellate Judicial Commission will interview 22 applicants in August to succeed Judge George W. Draper III on the Missouri Supreme Court.

The applicant pool announced on July 25 includes six women and 16 men. One applicant is a minority. The applicants’ mean age is 47.

The applicants are:

Thomas C. Albus, a St. Louis County circuit judge

Megan B. Benton, a Platte County associate circuit judge

Becky J.W. Borthwick, a judge on the Court of Appeals Southern District

Kelly C. Broniec, a judge on the Court of Appeals Eastern District

Sarah A. Castle, a Jackson County circuit judge

Thomas C. Clark II, a judge on the Court of Appeals Eastern District

Stephen S. Davis, a partner with True North Law in St. Louis

Michael E. Gardner, a judge on the Court of Appeals Eastern District

Kenneth R. Garrett III, a Jackson County circuit judge

Ginger K. Gooch, a judge on the Court of Appeals Southern District

Jack A.L. Goodman, a judge on the Court of Appeals Southern District

Jennifer R. Growcock, a judge on the Court of Appeals Southern District

Joseph B. Kloecker, an attorney with Kloecker Law in St. Louis

Christopher K. Limbaugh, a Cole County associate circuit judge

Tony Luetkemeyer, a state senator from Parkville

Shaun J. Mackelprang, an assistant attorney general in Jefferson City

Jeffery T. McPherson, an appellate attorney at Armstrong Teasdale in St. Louis

David E. Roland, director of litigation of the Freedom Center of Missouri

Cristian M. Stevens, a judge on the Court of Appeals Eastern District

John P. Torbitzky, a judge on the Court of Appeals Eastern District

Stanley J. Wallach, a St. Louis County circuit judge

Grant W. Wobig, an assistant public defender

Public interviews are set to begin at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 21 and continue at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at the Supreme Court Building in Jefferson City. After the interviews conclude, the commission plans to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration. Gov. Mike Parson will have 60 days to make the appointment.

Draper, who announced that he will step down on Aug. 4, is one of two judges retiring from the court this year. Judge Patricia Breckenridge will reach mandatory retirement age in October.

