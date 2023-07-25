Two slates of finalists chosen for Greene County judgeships

The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission has selected two panels of finalists for judicial openings in Greene County.

The commission nominated Derek A. Ankrom of Spencer Fane, Kevin James Rapp of Aleshire Robb & Rapp and Jared Robertson of the Malkmus Law Firm for the vacancy created by the retirement of Circuit Judge Michael J. Cordonnier.

They were among 16 applicants interviewed on July 20 and 21. The five-member commission said Rapp was chosen unanimously while Ankrom and Robertson received four votes.

The commission also chose Steven E. Kellogg, Nathan R. Taylor and Amy S. Westermann for the associate circuit vacancy left by the recent elevation of Judge Kaiti Greenwade to the circuit bench.

Kellogg, a public defender, received four votes. Taylor, an attorney with Taylor Stafford Clithero & Harris, and Westermann, chief counsel of the State Tax Commission, each received five votes. They were among 14 applicants for the position.

Gov. Mike Parson has 60 days to appoint a nominee from each panel.

