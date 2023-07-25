Two slates of finalists chosen for Greene County judgeships

Staff Report//July 25, 2023

Home>Lawyers In The News>

Two slates of finalists chosen for Greene County judgeships

A judge's gavel resting sideways on a block, which is reflected on a dark table

Depositphotos.com image

Two slates of finalists chosen for Greene County judgeships

Staff Report//July 25, 2023

The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission has selected two panels of finalists for judicial openings in Greene County.

The commission nominated Derek A. Ankrom of Spencer Fane, Kevin James Rapp of Aleshire Robb & Rapp and Jared Robertson of the Malkmus Law Firm for the vacancy created by the retirement of Circuit Judge Michael J. Cordonnier.

They were among 16 applicants interviewed on July 20 and 21. The five-member commission said Rapp was chosen unanimously while Ankrom and Robertson received four votes.

The commission also chose Steven E. Kellogg, Nathan R. Taylor and Amy S. Westermann for the associate circuit vacancy left by the recent elevation of Judge Kaiti Greenwade to the circuit bench.

Kellogg, a public defender, received four votes. Taylor, an attorney with Taylor Stafford Clithero & Harris, and Westermann, chief counsel of the State Tax Commission, each received five votes. They were among 14 applicants for the position.

Gov. Mike Parson has 60 days to appoint a nominee from each panel.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item

o

Related Content

Close up of a lot of law reports in library

Gore appoints retired Judge Booker Shaw to review Christopher Dunn case

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore has appointed retired Judge Booker Shaw as a special assistant circuit at[...]

July 21, 2023
Gabriel Gore

Gore hires six additional prosecutors

Five more assistant circuit attorneys have joined the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, bringing the tota[...]

July 20, 2023
Marvin E. “Bunky” Wright

Marvin Wright dies at age 86

Well-known attorney Marvin E. “Bunky” Wright died on July 14, 2023, in Columbia, according to his obituary[...]

July 19, 2023
Alicia Johnson (left) and Silya Shaw

Women take full charge of Legal Aid of Western Missouri

For the first time in Legal Aid of Western Missouri’s history, the organization’s top leaders and board of[...]

July 18, 2023
Michael Jefferies

Armstrong Teasdale appoints Jefferies to compensation committee

Armstrong Teasdale has appointed three partners to its compensation committee, including Michael Jefferies.

July 17, 2023
Jamie Lawless

Baker McKenzie’s Jamie Lawless named next Husch Blackwell chief executive

When Husch Blackwell Chief Executive Paul Eberle steps down, Jamie Lawless will step into his role, the firm a[...]

July 13, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news