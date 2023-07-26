Full 8th Circuit asked to restore Johnson execution date

A split panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on July 26 granted a stay of execution to Missouri death row inmate Johnny Johnson. But the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has asked the full court to overturn the order.

Johnson is set to be executed on Aug. 1 for the rape and murder of 6-year-old girl Cassandra Williamson in St. Louis County in 2002. Attorneys for Johnson allege that he is delusional and that killing him would violate the Eighth Amendment’s bar on cruel and unusual punishment.

Johnson’s previous habeas claims have been denied both in the Missouri Supreme Court and in federal district court.

In a brief order, 8th Circuit Judges Jane Kelly and Ralph R. Erickson allowed Johnson’s case to proceed, “limited to the claim that he is incompetent to be executed.” They also halted the execution and set a briefing schedule that would extend the case at least until October.

Judge L. Steven Grasz dissented from the order but didn’t write separately to explain his reasoning.

The attorney general’s office has asked the 8th Circuit to review the case en banc, arguing that the stay conflicts with both U.S. Surpeme Court and 8th Circuit precedents.

“The Court en banc owes no deference to the panel’s unexplained summary order,” Assistant Attorney General Gregory M. Goodwin wrote.

The case is Johnson v. Vandergriff, 23-2664.

