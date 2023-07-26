Jury splits blame in motorist v. pedestrian collision

Rasmus S. Jorgensen//July 26, 2023

Jury splits blame in motorist v. pedestrian collision

Jury splits blame in motorist v. pedestrian collision

Rasmus S. Jorgensen//July 26, 2023

A St. Louis County jury equally blamed a pedestrian and a driver for a collision that broke the pedestrian’s leg and which is believed to have brought a particular statute in front of a jury for the first time.

Eric Van Deven was on a run in 2019. He attempted to cross a road at a mid-block crosswalk that had warning signs and markings but no lights or flashing beacons and was not at an intersection with a traffic signal. When an unidentified motorist stopped in the inside eastbound lane at the crosswalk and waved Van Deven out, he entered the crosswalk and was struck by William Tellmann’s vehicle in the outside eastbound lane.

Van Deven broke both his left tibia and fibula and had surgery to install a metal rod and four screws into his left tibia. He was back up and running after about seven months, though in his words, he “pays for it.” He asked the jury to award $450,000 in damages based on pain and suffering only.

Under Missouri law, a pedestrian in a crosswalk has the right of way. However, the same statute also requires that a pedestrian using a crosswalk not suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety and walk or run into the path of a vehicle so close the driver can’t yield.

No jury previously had been asked how to apportion fault between a pedestrian and a motorist in this circumstance, according to Andrew Lammert of McCarthy Leonard & Kaemmerer, an attorney for the defense.

Jurors apportioned 50 percent fault each to the runner and the motorist with a total damage award of $50,000 for pain and suffering.

The case also involved a third-party claim by Tellmann against the Missouri Department of Transportation for inadequate signage warning. The jury apportioned 10 percent of the fault assessed to Tellmann to MODOT.

Steve Hughes of Hughes Lawyers, who represented Van Deven, has not responded to a request for comment.

RELATED: Click to search for and submit your Verdicts & Settlements

$50,000 verdict

Motor vehicle collision

Breakdown: $25,000 to plaintiff, $22,500 to defendant and $2,500 to third-party defendant

Venue: St. Louis County Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 19SL-CC03500/June 28, 2023

Judge: Ellen Ribaudo

Plaintiffs’ Experts: Troy Caron, West Plains (internal medicine)

Defendant’s Experts: Tom Alcorn (engineering)

First Pretrial Demand: $250,000

Last Pretrial Demand: $240,000

First Pretrial Offer: $30,000

Last Pretrial Offer: $80,000

Insurer: Shelter Mutual Insurance Companies

Caption: Eric Van Deven v. William Tellmann

Plaintiff’s Attorney: Steve Hughes, Hughes Lawyers, Ballwin

Defendant’s Attorneys: Andrew M. Lammert and W. Chris Jarvis, McCarthy Leonard & Kaemmerer, Town and Country

