Washburn opens Dole School of Law building

Staff Report//July 26, 2023

The Washburn University School of Law cut the ribbon on its new state-of-the-art building in Topeka, Kansas, on July 21.

Robert J. Dole Hall is named in honor of the late U.S. senator and Republican presidential nominee who earned his undergraduate and law degrees from Washburn in 1952. The 65,000-square-foot building boasts appellate and trial courtrooms, an 11,000 square-foot library and a law clinic for students to gain valuable practice while serving the community.

It also honors the prominent historical figures who have graduated from Washburn Law, including a mural of the lawyers who took the Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

More than 1,200 donors contributed more than $14 million to the largest capital project in Washburn University’s history.

