Where appellant challenged summary judgment for their former landlord in an unlawful detainer action, the appellant’s pro se brief contained multiple material deficiencies, so the appeal must be dismissed according to Rule 84.04.

Appeal is dismissed.

Auman v. Richard (MLW No. 80252/Case No. WD85461 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ardini Jr., J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Torrence, J. (Ken Auman, pro se) (Janiece Richard, pro se).