Appellate Practice Inadequate Brief Unemployment Compensation

Where appellant challenged decisions affirming orders dismissing his appeals of overpayment determinations as untimely, the appellant’s pro se brief substantially failed to comply with Rule 84.04, so the appeal must be dismissed.

Appeal is dismissed.

Starcher v. Division of Employment Security (MLW No. 80248/Case No. WD85952 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Chapman, J.) Appealed from the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (Daniel Starcher, pro se) (Zachary DeJoode, Jefferson City, for respondent).