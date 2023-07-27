Appellate Practice Inadequate Brief Unemployment Compensation

Staff Report//July 27, 2023

Home>Practice Area>Appellate Law>

Appellate Practice Inadequate Brief Unemployment Compensation

Appellate Practice Inadequate Brief Unemployment Compensation

Staff Report//July 27, 2023

Where appellant challenged decisions affirming orders dismissing his appeals of overpayment determinations as untimely, the appellant’s pro se brief substantially failed to comply with Rule 84.04, so the appeal must be dismissed.

Appeal is dismissed.

Starcher v. Division of Employment Security (MLW No. 80248/Case No. WD85952 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Chapman, J.) Appealed from the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (Daniel Starcher, pro se) (Zachary DeJoode, Jefferson City, for respondent).

Related Content

Appellate Practice: Inadequate Brief-Landlord-Tenant-Unlawful Detainer

Auman v. Richard (MLW No. 80252/Case No. WD85461 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ar[...]

July 27, 2023

Appellate Practice: Motion to Dismiss-Failure to Provide Trial Record

Duvall v. Maxey (MLW No. 80170/Case No. ED111144 – 3 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, St[...]

July 13, 2023

Appellate Practice: Inadequate Brief-Order Of Protection

R.M. v. King (MLW No. 80105/Case No. WD85539 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Sutton[...]

June 29, 2023

Appellate Practice: Finality Of Judgment-Domestic Case

Schiele v. Durnal (MLW No. 80102/Case No. SD37725 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, [...]

June 29, 2023

Appellate Practice: Inadequate Brief-Real Estate Sale

In the Matter of the Foreclosure of Liens for Delinquent Land Taxes v. Parcels of Land Encumbered with Delinqu[...]

June 29, 2023

Appellate Practice: Inadequate Brief-Municipal Law

Placke v. City of Sunset Hills (MLW No. 80035/Case No. ED110799 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Easte[...]

June 15, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news