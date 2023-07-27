Civil Practice: Sex Offender Registry-Removal-Lifetime Registration

Staff Report//July 27, 2023

Where the state appealed from a judgment ordering the removal of respondent from the Missouri Sex Offender Registry, the respondent admitted that he committed sexual misconduct, which met the definition of a sex offense under the federal law, and the relevant state statute mandates registration for a lifetime if the offender was required to register under federal law, so the respondent was not entitled to removal.

Judgment is reversed.

Drewel v. Missouri State Highway Patrol (MLW No. 80254/Case No. WD85246 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Pfeiffer, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Cole County, Walker, J. (Jay R. Anielak, Jefferson City, for respondent) (Andrew Bailey, Jefferson City; Richard N. Groeneman, St. Louis; and Scott E. Fox, Jefferson City, for appellants).

