Civil Rights: Detainee-Deliberate Indifference to Medical Need-Qualified Immunity

Staff Report//July 27, 2023

Defendant appealed the denial of his motion for summary judgment. Plaintiff sued defendant, claiming that he was deliberately indifferent to her seizure disorder when he arrested her for DWI. Plaintiff alleged that she suffered multiple seizures while detained. The district court denied qualified immunity for defendant, finding a genuine issue of material fact regarding whether defendant knew about plaintiff’s seizure disorder and her need for medication.

Where defendant attended to plaintiff and asked her whether she suffered from medical problems, plaintiff’s failure to advise defendant of her seizure disorder, combined with emergency medical personnel’s decision not to transport plaintiff to the hospital, meant that defendant was not on fair notice that his failure to seek additional medical care for plaintiff would amount to deliberate indifference.

Judgment is reversed and remanded.

Martin v. Turner (MLW No. 80229/Case No. 22-1449 – 6 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Gruender, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, Marshall, J. (Jason E. Owens, of Conway, AR for appellant; Michael Allen Mosley, of Conway, AR on the brief) (Bart W. Calhoun, of Little Rock, AR for appellee; Laura Lensing Calhoun, of Little Rock, AR on the brief)

 

