Civil Rights: Excessive Force-Canine Warning-Qualified Immunity

Where a plaintiff claimed that her son was the victim of excessive force when a police officer did not give a warning that his dog was trained to bite and hold, the denial of qualified immunity is affirmed because there was a genuine issue of material fact as to the adequacy of the warnings and the law was clearly established that the officer had to give a warning and provide the suspect with a chance to surrender.

Judgment is affirmed.

Adams v. City of Cedar Rapids (MLW No. 80239/Case No. 22-3234 – 9 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Benton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, Roberts, J. (Daniel Mark Morgan, Cedar Rapids, IA argued for appellant) (Bradley J. Kaspar, Cedar Rapids, IA argued for appellee).