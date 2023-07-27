Civil Rights: Warrantless Entry-Exigent Circumstances

Where plaintiffs sued police officers for allegedly violating their Fourth Amendment rights by making a warrantless entry into their apartment, summary judgment for the plaintiffs is reversed because the officers had probable cause to believe domestic violence had occurred based on a 911 call and information gathered from the plaintiffs’ neighbors, and the circumstances created an exigency which justified the warrantless entry to provide assistance or to prevent harm.

Judgment is reversed.

Cotten v. Miller (MLW No. 80235/Case No. 22-2872 – 6 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Colloton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Tunheim, J. (Brian Scott Carter, Minneapolis, MN argued for appellant) (Samuel Kramer, Minneapolis, MN argued for appellee).