Criminal Law: Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Minor-Judgment of Acquittal-Sufficiency of Evidence

Staff Report//July 27, 2023

Defendant appealed the denial of his motion for judgment of acquittal and his conviction for attempted sex trafficking of a minor, raising a sufficiency-of-the-evidence challenge. At trial, defendant claimed that he was simultaneously negotiating with four individuals for sexual services, one of whom was an undercover officer posing as a minor, and thus he got confused and did not realize he had agreed to meet with a minor.

Where the evidence showed that defendant negotiated with the undercover officer for several days, who reminded defendant multiple times of the fictitious person’s age, and defendant was arrested with items specifically requested by the undercover officer, there was sufficient evidence of defendant’s knowledge and intent.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Lopez (MLW No. 80222/Case No. 22-3044 – 6 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Shepherd, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Nebraska, Rossiter, J. (Joshua W. Weir, of Omaha, NE for appellant) (Sean Lynch, AUSA, of Omaha, NE for appellee)

 

