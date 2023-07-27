Criminal Law: Conspiracy to Produce Child Pornography-Child Exploitation-Reasonableness of Sentence

Staff Report//July 27, 2023

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed after she pled guilty to conspiracy to produce child pornography and child exploitation. On appeal, defendant challenged the reasonableness of her sentence.

Where the district court appropriately considered the statutory sentencing factors and varied below the Guidelines range, there was no abuse of sentencing discretion.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Butler (MLW No. 80224/Case No. 23-1438 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Rose, J.

 

