Criminal Law: Conspiracy to Produce Child Pornography-Child Exploitation-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

Staff Report//July 27, 2023

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following his guilty plea to conspiracy to produce child pornography and child exploitation, challenging the substantive reasonableness of the sentence.

Where the district court properly weighed the relevant statutory sentencing factors and imposed a below-Guidelines sentence, defendant’s sentence was presumptively reasonable.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Butler (MLW No. 80223/Case No. 22-3643 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Rose, J.

 

