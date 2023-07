Defendant appealed the denial of his motion to suppress evidence, following a guilty plea to counterfeiting securities pursuant to a plea agreement that contained an appeal waiver.

Where the motion to dismiss fell within the scope of defendant’s appeal waiver, the court dismissed the appeal.

Appeal is dismissed.

U.S. v. Halliday (MLW No. 80216/Case No. 23-1215 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, Ross, J.