Criminal Law: Drug Conspiracy-Denial of Minor-Role Reduction-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

Staff Report//July 27, 2023

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following his conviction for participating in a drug conspiracy, challenging the substantive reasonableness of his sentence.

Where the district court properly denied a minor-role reduction because defendant was involved with storing drugs, making wire transfers, and driving people to and from drug transactions, the overall sentence was substantively reasonable since the district court adequately considered the relevant statutory sentencing factors.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Godinez-Contreras (MLW No. 80220/Case No. 22-2667 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Nebraska, Rossiter, J.

 

