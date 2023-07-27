Criminal Law: Drug Offenses-Attribution of Drugs-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

Defendant appealed his sentence imposed following his guilty plea to possession and distribution of methamphetamine and conspiracy. Defendant and his brother became the subject of a drug investigation after they participated in a controlled buy with an undercover officer. Following the buy, police executed a search warrant on the brothers’ residence, finding additional methamphetamine inside defendant’s brother’s bedroom closet. On appeal, defendant challenged the imposition of sentencing enhancements based in part on the attribution of drugs found in defendant’s brother’s closet, along with the overall substantive reasonableness of the sentence.

Where the district court expressly stated that it would have imposed the same sentence even if it had sustained some of defendant’s procedural objections, any error was harmless, and defendant’s challenge to the substantive reasonableness of the sentence merely took issue with the district court’s weighing of the statutory sentencing factors.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Neri (MLW No. 80215/Case No. 22-2932 – 6 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Shepherd, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Nebraska, Buescher, J. (Joseph Leo Howard, of Omaha, NE for appellant) (Christopher L. Ferretti, AUSA, of Omaha, NE for appellee; Danielle Fliam, AUSA, of Lincoln, NE on the brief)

 

