Criminal Law: Drug Trafficking-Search Warrant-Confrontation Clause

Where a defendant challenged his convictions in a drug trafficking case, the district court did not err in finding that inaccuracies in the search warrant application did not affect the existence of probable cause to issue the warrant, and the court did not err in admitting evidence of an earlier controlled substance conviction, and the judgment is affirmed because the evidence was sufficient to support the convictions, and the defendant’s confrontation clause claim was properly rejected.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Jones (MLW No. 80232/Case No. 22-1816 – 14 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Grasz, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Rose, J. (Dennis McKelvie, Grinnell, IA argued for appellant) (Mallory E. Weiser, Des Moines, IA argued for appellee).