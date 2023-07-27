Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness Of Counsel

Where defendant appealed the denial of post-conviction relief, the defendant’s trial counsel’s performance did not fall outside of the range of professional competent assistance regarding the cross examination for either of the defendant’s claimed issues with witnesses.

Judgment is affirmed.

Kelley v. State (MLW No. 80250/Case No. WD85606 – 28 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Chapman, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Henry County, Baker, J. (Kathryn Merwald, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Karen Kramer, Jefferson City, for respondent).