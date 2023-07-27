Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Local Rules-Findings Of Fact

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Local Rules-Findings Of Fact

Where defendant challenged the dismissal of his amended motion for post-conviction relief, the amended motion was dismissed pursuant to a local rule and the judgment did not include findings of fact and conclusions of law as required, and the requirements of the applicable Missouri Supreme Court rules were not met, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Kirby v. State (MLW No. 80253/Case No. WD85425 – 3 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Witt, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Saline County, Elliott, J. (Stuart Paul Huffman, Springfield, for appellant) (Dora Fichter, Jefferson City, for respondent).

 

