Where a father challenged the termination of his parental rights, the trial court erred in terminating the father’s parental rights because the father was not provided with sufficient notice of the termination hearing.

Vacated; remanded.

Greene County Juvenile Officer v. M.P.W. (MLW No. 80244/Case No. SD37928 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Bates, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Holden, J.