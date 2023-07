Where a mother challenged the termination of her parental rights, the mother did not receive adequate notice of the termination hearing, so the judgment is reversed and remanded.

Judgment is reversed and remanded.

Greene County Juvenile Officer v. M.A.W. (MLW No. 80245/Case No. SD37933 – 4 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Borthwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Holden, J.