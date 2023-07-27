Domestic Relations: Parenting Plan-Sufficiency Of Evidence

Where appellant argued that the trial court erred by adopting its own parenting plan, the plan was supported by substantial evidence, and the requirement of alternate weeks of parenting time was not against the weight of the evidence.

Judgment is affirmed.

In re the matter of: Y.R.H. v. M.J.S. (MLW No. 80249/Case No. WD85773 – 14 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Long, J. (Leon Davis, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Respondent, pro se).