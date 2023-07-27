Driver’s License: DWI-Breath Test-Observation Period

Where appellant challenged the administrative suspension of her driving privileges, the operator of the breath test testified that he could use his senses of sight and smell to reasonably ensure that the appellant had not smoked, vomited or had any oral intake during the 15-minute observation period, so the breath test results were admissible.

Judgment is affirmed.

Comer v. Director (MLW No. 80251/Case No. WD85493 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Boone County, Morrell, J. (Benjamin Sidney Faber, Columbia, for appellant) (Alex Beezley, Jefferson City, for respondent).