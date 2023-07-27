Workers’ Compensation: SIF Liability-Sufficiency Of Evidence-Prevailing Factor

Where employer and its insurer appealed findings that a claimant’s lower back injury and subsequent neck injury were compensable and that his lower back injury alone rendered him permanently and totally disabled, the award was supported by substantial and competent evidence, and the commission did not err in finding that the Second Injury Fund was not liable to the claimant.

Judgment is affirmed.

Watson v. Tuthill Corporation (MLW No. 80246/Case No. SD37293 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Goodman, J.) Appealed from the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (Mary Anne Lindsey and Michael Francis Banahan, St. Louis, for appellant) (Rick S. Vasquez and Robert Joseph Schaeffer, Springfield, for respondents).