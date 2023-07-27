Workers’ Compensation: SIF Liability-Sufficiency Of Evidence-Prevailing Factor

Staff Report//July 27, 2023

Home>Courts>Court of Appeals, Southern District>

Workers’ Compensation: SIF Liability-Sufficiency Of Evidence-Prevailing Factor

Workers’ Compensation: SIF Liability-Sufficiency Of Evidence-Prevailing Factor

Staff Report//July 27, 2023

Where employer and its insurer appealed findings that a claimant’s lower back injury and subsequent neck injury were compensable and that his lower back injury alone rendered him permanently and totally disabled, the award was supported by substantial and competent evidence, and the commission did not err in finding that the Second Injury Fund was not liable to the claimant.

Judgment is affirmed.

Watson v. Tuthill Corporation (MLW No. 80246/Case No. SD37293 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Goodman, J.) Appealed from the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (Mary Anne Lindsey and Michael Francis Banahan, St. Louis, for appellant) (Rick S. Vasquez and Robert Joseph Schaeffer, Springfield, for respondents).

Related Content

Domestic Relations: Parental Rights-Termination-Adequacy Of Notice

Greene County Juvenile Officer v. M.P.W. (MLW No. 80244/Case No. SD37928 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appea[...]

July 27, 2023

Domestic Relations: Parental Rights-Termination-Adequacy Of Notice

Greene County Juvenile Officer v. M.A.W. (MLW No. 80245/Case No. SD37933 – 4 pages) (Missouri Court of Appea[...]

July 27, 2023

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness Of Counsel

Milcendeau v. State (MLW No. 80247/Case No. SD37479 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District[...]

July 27, 2023

Domestic Relations: Termination of Parental Rights-Weight of Evidence

In the Interest of: E.M.F. (MLW No. 80206/Case Nos. SD37944, SD37945, & SD37946 – 8 pages) (Missouri Cou[...]

July 20, 2023

Real Property: Commercial Lease-Real Estate Taxes

Old Navy, LLC v. South Lakeview Plaza I, LLC (MLW No. 80200/Case No. ED111214 – 18 pages) (Missouri Court of[...]

July 20, 2023

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Morris v. State (MLW No. 80176/Case No. SD37698 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Go[...]

July 13, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news