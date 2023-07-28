Lewis Rice starts ‘DeLux’ practice group

Staff Report//July 28, 2023

Lewis Rice starts ‘DeLux’ practice group

Lewis Rice has launched a design and luxury practice group that represents clients in the fashion, apparel and beauty industry.

The formal establishment of the DeLux Practice Group follows years of experience in counseling retailers, fashion and textile designers, manufacturers, influencers and models, nonprofits and more legal issues ranging from intellectual property to cybersecurity and data privacy.

The group, led by Lewis Rice member Emily K. Bardon, takes a special interest in supporting startups as well as minority- and women-owned businesses.

