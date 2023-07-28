Mother wins more than $11M at trial for son’s apartment fire death

A Jackson County jury awarded more than $11.1 million to the mother of a 32-year-old man who died of soot and smoke inhalation in a Kansas City apartment fire.

The home was owned by defendant Lealan Homes, an LLC owned by Jana and Jason Delong. Jana Delong was a buyer’s agent for the same property in 2010, when the house was sold in foreclosure and was described as “not livable.”

When buying the century-old house in 2017, with Michael King as an existing tenant, the Delongs did not ask what work had been done or hire a home inspector. Scott R. Ast and Paula L. Brown, who represented plaintiff Diana Trotter argued that, as a consequence, Lealan Homes failed to discover “obvious electrical safety concerns” and a lack of adequate smoke alarms.

Mark D. Chuning of McCausland Barrett & Bartalos, who represented Lealan Homes, said the jury heard but could not consider that King had cocaine in his blood. The jury could not be told that King had been mugged and shot roughly a week prior to the fire by people that he reportedly knew and who had previously been to his apartment.

Following the Dec. 17, 2017, fire, the fire and police departments believed a possible area of origin was between the floor of the upstairs apartment and the ceiling of the downstairs department. They could not rule out an electrical cause.

Lealan Homes’ fire experts said the fire started in closet in the apartment and that gasoline was found in debris samples. However, Trotter’s fire expert testified gasoline could not have started the fire it would have created a roaring blaze that would have consumed the kitchen and all traces of paint in the closet, which did not happen.

Chuning said he and his clients are evaluating possible next steps.

$11.1 million verdict

Wrongful death

Breakdown: $3,000,000 compensatory damages, $13,792.94 funeral expenses, $8,095,265 aggravating circumstances damages

Venue: Jackson County Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 1916-CV25784/June 30, 2023

Judge: Jennifer Phillips

Plaintiff’s Experts: Richard Dyer, Kansas City, (fire causation and origin); Ted F. Hutchinson, Jefferson City (electrical engineering); Thomas G. Lauhon, Lansing, Kansas (home inspection); Lindsey Haldiman, Kansas City (forensic pathology)

Defendants’ Experts: Michael Searcy, Lenexa, Kansas (fire causation and origin); Jack Nevins, Liberty (fire causation); Timothy Rohrig, Wichita, Kansas (forensic toxicology); Kelly Wouters, Arlington, Texas (forensic chemistry)

Pretrial Demand: $8,300,000

Pretrial Offer: $0

Insurer: State Farm

Caption: Diana Trotter v. Lealan Homes LLC, Jana DeLong and Jason DeLong

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Scott R. Ast and Paula L. Brown, Scharnhorst Ast Kennard Griffin, Kansas City

Defendant’s Attorney: Mark D. Chuning, McCausland Barrett & Bartalos, Kansas City