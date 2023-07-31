22 apply for Eastern District opening

The Missouri Eastern District Court of Appeals in the renovated Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis, Missouri. (File photo)

The Appellate Judicial Commission plans to interview 22 applicants for a coming vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District.

Public interviews are set for Aug. 28 and 29 at the Eastern District courthouse in downtown St. Louis. Afterward, the commission will select three candidates to succeed Judge Sherri B. Sullivan, who retires in August.

The applicant pool includes seven women and 15 men. Three applicants report they are minorities. Seven are employed outside the St. Louis metropolitan areas. Eleven applicants work in the public sector, including 10 judges. Seven work in the private sector and four work in both. Of those in the private sector, five work in a solo or small-firm practice. The applicants’ mean age is 50.

The applicants are: Thomas C. Albus, Shane K. Blank, Madeline O. Connolly, Stephen S. Davis, Timothy M. Etzkorn, Peter W. Gullborg, Kathleen S. Hamilton, Craig K. Higgins, Timothy W. Inman, Joseph B. Kloecker Jr., Maria A. Lanahan, Virginia W. Lay, Ellen S. Levy, Christopher K. Limbaugh, Jeffery T. McPherson, Rebeca M. Navarro-McKelvey, Susan M. Petersen, David E. Roland, Michael F. Stelzer, David R. Truman, Grant W. Wobig and Michael S. Wright.

Seven of the applicants also applied for the vacancy on the Missouri Supreme Court that will follow Judge George W. Draper III’s retirement. Interviews for that opening are scheduled for Aug. 21 and 22 in Jefferson City.

