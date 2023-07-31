Full 8th Circuit restores Johnson execution date

This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. Johnson, 45, was convicted of first-degree murder in in the 2002 death of Casey Williamson in suburban St. Louis. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled July 29 that the execution of Missouri inmate Johnny Johnson can proceed as planned on Aug. 1.

The ruling by the court en banc overturned an earlier order by a split three-judge panel that would have delayed the execution so that Johnson’s mental competency could be investigated.

Johnson is set to be executed for the rape and murder of 6-year-old girl Cassandra Williamson in St. Louis County in 2002. Attorneys for Johnson allege that he is delusional and that killing him would violate the Eighth Amendment’s bar on cruel and unusual punishment.

Judge Raymond W. Gruender, writing for the full court’s majority, said the Missouri Supreme Court had properly followed U.S. Supreme Court precedents in finding that Johnson hadn’t made a “substantial threshold showing of insanity,” and that a federal judge was right in refusing to allow the claim to proceed.

“Applying the proper standards, no reasonable jurist could disagree with the district court’s resolution of Johnson’s constitutional claims,” he wrote. Judges Steven M. Colloton, Duane Benton, Bobby E. Shepherd, L. Steven Grasz, David R. Stras and Jonathan A. Kobes concurred.

Judges Jane Kelly and Ralph R. Erickson, joined by Chief Judge Lavenski R. Smith, dissented. Kelly and Erickson, who were part of the panel that originally allowed Johnson’s claim to proceed, said Johnson’s execution could not proceed if he lacked a rational understanding of why he was being put to death.

“Any proceedings necessary to make this determination do not have to be prolonged, but they will take time to allow the decision maker to gather and assess all the information relevant to that determination,” Kelly wrote. “The Constitution requires no less.”

Erickson wrote separately to say that the Missouri Supreme Court had made its decision after finding a prison doctor’s review of Johnson’s mental state to be more credible than of the defense expert who found him to be delusional. The competing opinions, the judge wrote, were presented in affidavits and had never been subject to a full hearing.

“I believe the Constitution requires more than a fiat declaration that one piece of paper is more credible than another,” he wrote.

The case is Johnson v. Vandergriff, 23-2664.