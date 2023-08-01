Armstrong Teasdale cuts attorneys and staff

Scott Lauck//August 1, 2023

Home>Local>

Armstrong Teasdale cuts attorneys and staff

Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

Depositphotos.com image

Armstrong Teasdale cuts attorneys and staff

Scott Lauck//August 1, 2023

St. Louis based Armstrong Teasdale announced July 31 that it is terminating 11 lawyers and laying off 24 staff members firmwide.

In an email, the firm said the cuts represent 6 percent of its staff and about 3 percent of its lawyers. The layoffs include 16 staff layoffs in St. Louis and one staff layoff in Kansas City.

“Proactively working to evolve the way Armstrong Teasdale is run is a key element of our long-term success. With this also comes difficult decisions,” Managing Partner Patrick Rasche said in a statement. “After much consideration and review of our organizational support structure, we have eliminated 24 staff positions.

“This difficult decision allows us to streamline the Firm’s operational structure for better integration, improve efficiency in the provision of services, and ensure our ability to continue to exceed our clients’ expectations.

“In addition, and as a result of a review of productivity and performance, we have dismissed 11 lawyers.

“We recognize that these decisions affect people who have been an important part of the Armstrong Teasdale team. We thank them for their service and have communicated ways that we will support their transition out of the Firm,” Rasche said.

Further details on which practice areas were affected weren’t immediately available.

Armstrong Teasdale is Missouri’s ninth largest law firm by revenue, according to Missouri Lawyers Media’s MOney 2023. Revenue grew 11.7 percent to $197.3 million in 2022, though the firm’s profit and profit per equity partner both declined last year.

The firm has added five offices in the last two years, including a merger with a Chicago litigation boutique that added nearly 50 new lawyers and staff.

t

Related Content

Law cases and law books on a shelf

Suit alleges bar VP acted unethically in split from firm

The former law partner of the vice president of The Missouri Bar is alleging that she acted unethically in spl[...]

August 1, 2023
Jay Nixon speaks into a mircophone in front of a dark background in 2016

Jay Nixon joins push for third-party presidential bid as Democrats try to stop it

Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon of Missouri is joining No Labels' increasingly contentious effort to lay t[...]

July 31, 2023
Image of a scale of justice on a table in the foreground with two long rows of chairs facing a long, rectangular table in the background. The entire image has a heavy blue tint to it.

Supreme Court suspends attorney for missed briefs

The Missouri Supreme Court has suspended a Kansas City-based appellate attorney who had several cases dismisse[...]

July 31, 2023
Johnny Johnson

Full 8th Circuit restores Johnson execution date

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled July 29 that the execution of Missouri inmate Johnny Johnson can p[...]

July 31, 2023
justice concept, selective focus on nearest part ,lens blur f/x

Body found at home of 78-year-old bank robbery suspect after she failed to show up for court

A 78-year-old Missouri woman charged with robbing a bank in April didn't show up to a court date, and police f[...]

July 28, 2023
The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District court building in Kansas City

Interest on award cut after unsuccessful trip to Supreme Court

The Court of Appeals Western District on July 18 shaved more than $600,000 in interest from a 2019 jury verdic[...]

July 27, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news