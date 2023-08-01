Armstrong Teasdale cuts attorneys and staff

St. Louis based Armstrong Teasdale announced July 31 that it is terminating 11 lawyers and laying off 24 staff members firmwide.

In an email, the firm said the cuts represent 6 percent of its staff and about 3 percent of its lawyers. The layoffs include 16 staff layoffs in St. Louis and one staff layoff in Kansas City.

“Proactively working to evolve the way Armstrong Teasdale is run is a key element of our long-term success. With this also comes difficult decisions,” Managing Partner Patrick Rasche said in a statement. “After much consideration and review of our organizational support structure, we have eliminated 24 staff positions.

“This difficult decision allows us to streamline the Firm’s operational structure for better integration, improve efficiency in the provision of services, and ensure our ability to continue to exceed our clients’ expectations.

“In addition, and as a result of a review of productivity and performance, we have dismissed 11 lawyers.

“We recognize that these decisions affect people who have been an important part of the Armstrong Teasdale team. We thank them for their service and have communicated ways that we will support their transition out of the Firm,” Rasche said.

Further details on which practice areas were affected weren’t immediately available.

Armstrong Teasdale is Missouri’s ninth largest law firm by revenue, according to Missouri Lawyers Media’s MOney 2023. Revenue grew 11.7 percent to $197.3 million in 2022, though the firm’s profit and profit per equity partner both declined last year.

The firm has added five offices in the last two years, including a merger with a Chicago litigation boutique that added nearly 50 new lawyers and staff.