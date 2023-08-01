Suit alleges bar VP acted unethically in split from firm

Scott Lauck//August 1, 2023

Suit alleges bar VP acted unethically in split from firm

Suit alleges bar VP acted unethically in split from firm

Scott Lauck//August 1, 2023

The former law partner of the vice president of The Missouri Bar is alleging that she acted unethically in splitting up their firm earlier this year.

Shelly Dreyer, formerly of the Joplin firm Sticklen, Dreyer & Tinney, ended her nine-year legal relationship with Charlie Sticklen on Feb. 19. She and the firm’s other partner, Andrew “Keegan” Tinney, formed a new firm in Joplin, Dreyer & Tinney.

In July, Dreyer and Tinney filed a lawsuit in Jasper County Circuit Court that sought to determine how to split the fees from 20 settlements with their former partner. Sticklen, now practicing as Sticklen & Sticklen with his daughter, responded with a request that the court dismiss the claim as too vague.

However, Sticklen also filed a scathing counterclaim, alleging that his former partners had “committed egregious and unprecedented ethical violations and illegal acts” during their departure. The July 12 filing accuses Dreyer and Tinney of conducting a “middle-of-the-night raid” on the law office while he was out of the state, shortly before calling him to tell them they were leaving.

“Though Mr. Sticklen did not know it at the time, that phone conversation was the culmination of a months-long surreptitious plot by Dreyer and Tinney to start their own competing law firm by diverting clients, stealing Firm property, absconding with client files, lying to Mr. Sticklen, and attempting to destroy his Firm in the process,” the suit alleges.

Dreyer, Tinney and their firm are being represented by Joan Swartz of the Law Office of Joan M. Swartz in St. Louis and Erica Mynarich of Cantin Mynarich in Springfield. In a statement provided by Swartz, they denied the allegations and said they were “disappointed” with the position their former partner had taken.

“It is not uncommon for law firms to split up. We followed all Missouri law and ethical procedures with the former law firm. Mr. Sticklen is upset and angry and is using harassing tactics including many false allegations made in court filings. Consistent with our policy, we will not comment further on the pending litigation and we will trust the court system to handle this dispute and to vindicate us.”

Jason C. Smith and Michael Seitz of Spencer Fane, who are representing Sticklen, declined to comment beyond the pleadings.

The countersuit alleges Sticklen suffered at least $5 million in damages. Among other claims, it alleges the former partners, acting “under cover of darkness,” physically removed files from the firm and tampered with firm computers by resetting them to their factory settings, deleting data and encrypting computers to prevent Sticklen from accessing them.

The suit also alleges Dreyer and Tinney registered several internet domain names associated with Sticklen’s name, such as sticklenandsticklen.com, in violation of the federal Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act.

Sticklen also alleges his former partners misled clients into going to the new firm by indicating Sticklen would be too busy to handle their cases. He also said Dreyer and Tinney “intentionally slow-walked” cases that were close to settling so that they could be taken to the new firm. According to the suit, Dreyer and Tinney transferred more than 90 client files to their new firm, with an estimated collective settlement value of $15 million.

Dreyer had been with Sticklen’s firm since 2014. Tinney, who initially worked as an assistant/runner, joined the firm as an associate in 2018 and was added to the firm’s name in 2022.

Dreyer, a longtime member of The Missouri Bar’s Board of Governors, was elected last September as the organization’s vice president, putting her in line to serve as its 2024-25 president. Swartz and Mynarich, who are representing Dreyer, also both serve on Board of Governors. Farrah Fite, communications director for the bar, declined to comment the pending litigation.

Since the case’s filing, two Jasper County judges have recused themselves from the case. The Missouri Supreme Court has assigned it to Christian County Circuit Judge Laura Johnson.

The case is Dreyer v. Sticklen, 23AO-CC00203.

l

