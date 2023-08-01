Weber recognized for St. Charles County service

Staff Report//August 1, 2023

Home>Lawyers In The News>

Weber recognized for St. Charles County service

A judge's gavel resting atop several open books with a spotlight on the gavel and block

Depositphotos.com image

Weber recognized for St. Charles County service

Staff Report//August 1, 2023

Randolph Weber of Hamilton Weber received the Missouri Municipal Attorney Association’s inaugural Fred Boeckmann Longevity Award.

The award honors MMAA members who have exhibited a remarkable tenure of service to a single community over the course of a career. It is named in honor of longstanding Columbia City Attorney Fred Boeckmann.

In his more than 40-year career, Weber has served as St. Charles County counselor and as city attorney or special counsel to several municipalities. During his tenure as city attorney for the city of St. Peters, he negotiated numerous public and private partnerships resulting in over a billion dollars of investment in the city. He negotiated the largest land purchase in the history of St. Charles County and the construction and financing of a 500-year levee in the face of multiple lawsuits challenging every aspect of the development.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item

-

Related Content

judges gavel on a pile of law books

Thoelke joins Carmody MacDonald’s litigation group

Matthew A. Thoelke has joined Carmody MacDonald’s litigation group, the firm announced.

August 1, 2023
The Missouri Eastern District Court of Appeals in the renovated Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis, Missouri.

22 apply for Eastern District opening

The Appellate Judicial Commission plans to interview 22 applicants for a coming vacancy on the Missouri Court [...]

July 31, 2023
A close-up of a gavel and block sitting atop an open book

Dent named partner at Stueve Siegel Hanson

Jillian Dent has been promoted to partner at Stueve Siegel Hanson.

July 31, 2023
Close up of a lot of law reports in library

Lewis Rice starts ‘DeLux’ practice group

Lewis Rice has launched a design and luxury practice group that represents clients in the fashion, apparel and[...]

July 28, 2023
Law cases and law books on a shelf

Washburn opens Dole School of Law building

The Washburn University School of Law cut the ribbon on its new state-of-the-art building in Topeka, Kansas, o[...]

July 26, 2023
Missouri Supreme Court building with flags flying in front

22 seek Missouri Supreme Court seat

The Appellate Judicial Commission will interview 22 applicants in August to succeed Judge George W. Draper III[...]

July 25, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news