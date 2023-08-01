Weber recognized for St. Charles County service

Randolph Weber of Hamilton Weber received the Missouri Municipal Attorney Association’s inaugural Fred Boeckmann Longevity Award.

The award honors MMAA members who have exhibited a remarkable tenure of service to a single community over the course of a career. It is named in honor of longstanding Columbia City Attorney Fred Boeckmann.

In his more than 40-year career, Weber has served as St. Charles County counselor and as city attorney or special counsel to several municipalities. During his tenure as city attorney for the city of St. Peters, he negotiated numerous public and private partnerships resulting in over a billion dollars of investment in the city. He negotiated the largest land purchase in the history of St. Charles County and the construction and financing of a 500-year levee in the face of multiple lawsuits challenging every aspect of the development.

