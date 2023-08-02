Underwood named to circuit bench

Gov. Mike Parson elevated Judge Joshua D. Underwood to preside over the 34th Judicial Circuit, which covers New Madrid and Pemiscot counties in Missouri’s Bootheel region.

Underwood, an associate circuit judge for New Madrid County, succeeds Circuit Judge William Edward Reeves, who died June 20 at age 61, according to his obituary. Reeves had been elected to the office in 2018.

Underwood was appointed to the bench in 2013 and was most recently re-elected in 2022. He earned his law degree from Mississippi College.