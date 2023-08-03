Criminal Law: Child Molestation-Limitation of Defendant’s Testimony

Staff Report//August 3, 2023

Defendant appealed his conviction for child molestation, statutory sodomy, and incest. Defendant challenged the trial court’s exclusion of his testimony as to why the victim may have fabricated the allegations. Defendant argued that the trial court erred in failing to sua sponte declare a mistrial after failing to provide him with a functioning hearing aid.

Where defendant had failed to proffer sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the victim had a reasonable motive to fabricate her allegations against defendant, the trial court did not err in precluding defendant’s testimony speculating as to the possibility that the victim may have fabricated her allegations, and there was no error in failing to provide defendant with a listening device where he was capable of discerning speech spoken at a conversational tone.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Mealer (MLW No. 80288/Case No. SD37623 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Burrell, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jasper County, Dankelson, J. (Randy S. Anglen, Branson, for appellant) (Karen L. Kramer, Jefferson City, for respondent)

 

