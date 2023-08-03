Criminal Law: Murder-Sufficiency of Evidence

Defendant appealed his conviction for second-degree murder, arguing that the evidence was insufficient to prove that he intentionally killed the victim.

Where defendant admitted that he shoved the victim hard enough for her head to make a “thud” on the ground and defendant later attempted to conceal the victim’s death, there was sufficient evidence for a jury to find that defendant intentionally killed his wife.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Elledge (MLW No. 80295/Case No. WD85109 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Chapman, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Boone County, Jacobs, J. (Matei Stroescu, St. Louis, and Jonathan Laurans, Kansas City, for appellant) (Zeb Charlton, Jefferson City, for respondent)