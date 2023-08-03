Criminal Law: Robbery-Persistent Offender

Criminal Law: Robbery-Persistent Offender

Defendant appealed the judgment of sentence entered following his conviction for robbery and related offenses, challenging his sentencing as a persistent offender because the state allegedly failed to introduce evidence proving that he was a persistent offender. Defendant also challenged the sufficiency of evidence supporting his conviction.

Although the trial court erred in failing to make findings of fact to support defendant’s designation as a persistent offender, that error was harmless where defendant admitted to prior felony convictions that would qualify him as a persistent offender, and the evidence showed that defendant forcibly stole currency while armed with a firearm.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. King (MLW No. 80294/Case No. WD85149 – 24 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Pfeiffer, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Round, J. (Kathryn Merwald, Senior Public Defender, Kansas City, for appellant) (Andrew Bailey, Attorney General, and Kristen S. Johnson, Assistant Attorney General, Jefferson City, for respondent)

 

