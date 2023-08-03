Criminal Law: Statutory Sodomy-Life Sentence

Staff Report//August 3, 2023

Criminal Law: Statutory Sodomy-Life Sentence

Defendant appealed the life sentence imposed on remand. Defendant had previously appealed his conviction for statutory sodomy against a child, with the court vacating his original life sentence on grounds that the trial court erroneously sentenced defendant as a predatory sexual offender. The trial court imposed a life sentence again on remand.

Where defendant provided no evidence or argument to show that his life sentence was grossly disproportional to his offense, the court declined to review the sentence.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Perry (MLW No. 80287/Case No. SD37678 – 3 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Burrell, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Mountjoy, J.

 

