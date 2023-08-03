Criminal Law: Voluntary Manslaughter-Exclusion of Evidence

Criminal Law: Voluntary Manslaughter-Exclusion of Evidence

August 3, 2023

Defendant appealed his conviction for voluntary manslaughter and second-degree murder, arguing that the trial court erred in excluding witness testimony and surveillance video that defendant claimed would identify another perpetrator, and in admitting defendant’s prior bad acts. Defendant further argued that there was insufficient evidence to prove that he knowingly killed one of the victims.

Where there was no evidence corroborating the purported witness’s admission that he killed the victim, the trial court did not err in excluding the testimony, and defendant was not prejudiced by the exclusion of either the testimony or the surveillance footage since it would not have altered the jury’s conclusion.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Yust (MLW No. 80296/Case No. WD84633 – 26 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Thomson, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Cass County, Collins, J. (Andrew J. Clarke, Jefferson City, for appellant) (Rosemary E. Percival, Kansas City, for respondent)

 

